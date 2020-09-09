A back-to-school vaccination clinic for seventh and 12th graders is being held on Saturday in Greensboro and High Point, according to a news release from the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.
The clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 East Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, and Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St. in High Point.
An appointment is preferred and can be made by calling 336-641-3245. This number will accommodate both English and Spanish speakers. Fees may apply. Call 336-641-3245 to get any fee, insurance or other questions answered prior to your child’s appointment.
Please bring your child’s insurance card (including Medicaid) and your child’s vaccination record to the appointment.
Parents are required to provide proof of up-to-date vaccinations to the school within the first 30 days of school enrollment. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a temporary extension of this immunization deadline. The 30-day grace period for all students will begin Oct. 1 this year.
A physical exam also is required for any student new to North Carolina public schools regardless of the grade level and that deadline has also been extended. The required Health Assessment Form must be completed by your child’s health care provider.
