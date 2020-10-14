Breaking: Guilford County Schools delay return of grades 3-8, Pre-K through 2 will return as scheduled, with extra remote choice for parents

Carr suggested that mitigation strategies could help compensate for less promising data in other areas.

"The metrics are meant to be guide posts; they are not rigid cutoffs," she said.

School board member Byron Gladden then said he felt "duped" as far as the board's vote on the metrics for reopening.

Whether or not the district is well prepared to implement mitigation strategies feels like a "gray area" to assess, he said.

"That's where I just feel duped and a lot of parents are feeling duped," he said, explaining it hadn't been his previous understanding that mitigation strategies could outweigh harder data measures like test positivity.

Gladden called for a vote to delay school reopening until January, because he said the district had not been clear or consistent about the metrics. That vote failed 7-2.

A few other board members expressed a sense of disconnect between what they'd taken away from the last meeting and what they were hearing at this one.

"I am confused about what was voted on," board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small said.