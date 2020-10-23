Candidates for District 3 school board seat differ on who should decide reentry plan

Helping to improve public schools means helping make a better county for everyone, he said, no matter their race, gender, sexual identity or orientation, political party affiliation, age, or whether they have school-aged children.

He pointed to race equity training for teachers as a way to help better promote racial equity for students from historically disadvantaged groups in Guilford County Schools.

Tillman said he is proud to be a Republican, but it is not a lens he uses in thinking about his decisions for the school board.

"Never have I thought of what does the RNC think about CTE programs, or technology for students or any of the myriad of issues," he said, using acronyms for the Republican National Committee and career and technical education.

Tillman agreed that there is more the district can do to promote racial equity for students from historically disadvantaged groups.

He pointed to a need to continue to expand and improve the district's CTE programs, citing some statistics presented by the school district that he said suggested narrowed racial achievement gaps among students participating in career and technical education.

Tillman also stressed the need to make sure any and all students who are qualified to participate in Advanced Placement or other advanced courses get the opportunity to do so.

