Candidates for Guilford County Schools District 5 race differ on student discipline, metrics to allow in-person classes

GREENSBORO — A teacher and a nurse with differing views on criteria for reopening the schools during the pandemic are competing for the open school board seat in Guilford County's 5th district.
Michelle Bardsley, a high school career and technical education teacher for Wake County Public Schools, ran unopposed in the Republican primary. Deborah Napper, a nurse with Aveanna Healthcare, collected signatures to get on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.
Napper would have run in the Democratic primary, she said, but found out too late that she couldn't because of she was registered as an unaffiliated voter. She later registered as a Democrat after seeing the results of the primaries and deciding there wasn't a single Republican on the Nov. 3 ballot for whom she wanted to vote.
Both candidates stressed they see their potential roles on the school board as nonpartisan.
"School board is not a partisan issue, just like teaching is not a partisan issue," Bardsley said.
Napper said she would not let her own opinion overrule what she's hearing from her constituents.
She said if school board members shared the correspondence from their constituents with one another, that could help them work together across party lines and work better with the superintendent.
Bardsley said she would be excited to work with Superintendent Sharon Contreras to modernize the district's career and technical education program. She supports the district's efforts thus far, including adding the career and tech signature academies and expanding CTE programs in the high schools while aligning them with workforce demands.
Bardsley said, however, that she would like the school board do more to oversee the district's money. She suggested the board hold a monthly review to go over projected and actual spending and how the money is moved.
The two candidates had differing takes on the school board's Sept. 24 vote approving a phased reentry plan along with metrics for determining how to move forward with it.
Bardsley said she agreed with the phased reentry concept as voted on, but believes the metrics could be overly aggressive as far as preventing students from returning to school. She hopes to see families be able to choose between in-person and remote instruction.
Napper, on the other hand, pointed out that Darlene Garrett, the current district representative, said at the Sept. 24 meeting that a majority of parents and teachers who emailed her didn't feel safe coming back to school yet. Like Garrett, she would have liked a stricter standard for reentry than what was passed at that meeting.
Last fall, school board members voted 5-4 to approve changes to the discipline policy that allowed parents and students to appeal short-term suspensions past the school level. The vote was one of the more controversial of the past four years, attracting both passionate supporters and detractors in the community.
Napper agrees with the discipline policy change, saying it is important for students to be able to appeal.
Bardsley disagreed with the vote. She said it's essential that the district support teachers and principals in their efforts to maintain a safe and peaceful learning environment and believes the new policy interferes with that.
Both candidates said they support the $300 million school construction bond referendum, as well as the referendum on a quarter-cent sales tax that the county indicated will go exclusively for school construction. And both candidates would have liked to have seen the school bond referendum be for a larger amount.
"It is at least a start," Napper said. "We need quite a bit of money to get our schools in full functioning order."
