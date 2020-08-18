GREENSBORO — CNN anchor Don Lemon will kick off the 2020-21 season of the Chancellor’s Speaker Series at N.C. A&T next week.
Lemon will speak via livestream at 6 p.m. Aug. 25. The event will be moderated by sociologist Destiny-Simone Ramjohn, a graduate of N.C. A&T.
Lemon anchors “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,” which airs each weeknight at 10 p.m., and has reported live for more than a decade from the scene of breaking national and international news.
Lemon joined CNN in 2006 after working for NBC News in New York City and at the NBC affiliate in Chicago. In his 2011 memoir "Transparent," Lemon came out publicly as gay.
A&T says Lemon plans to speak on the power of privilege and four interrelated components — equity, access, participation and rights.
Ramjohn, the event's moderator, graduated from A&T in 2002 and later earned her doctoral degree in sociomedical science from Columbia University in New York City. She's currently the vice president of community health and social impact for the health insurer CareFirst, the Blue Cross Blue Shield licensee in Maryland, the District of Columbia and northern Virginia.
Lemon's lecture can be viewed live at ncatchancellorsspeakerseries.com. It's free, but audience members must register to watch.
A&T said it will hold two more events in the Chancellor's Speaker Series during the fall semester. The sessions will focus on the power of one's voice and the power of an individual's vote, but the university hasn't yet announced the speakers.
Previous speakers in this A&T lecture series have included the Rev. T.D. Jakes, sports journalist Jemele Hill and the rapper Common.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.