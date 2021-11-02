Coming to America: For UNCG's foreign students, what a long, strange trip it's been

GREENSBORO — Usually people don't talk about going through a hassle at the Department of Motor Vehicles as a positive learning experience.
But that is the attitude Elaven Sawafta is trying to adopt.
Sawafta is studying politics — specifically, peace and conflict studies — as an international graduate student at UNCG. Since the Palestinian student arrived three months ago, he's been thrilled with his academic program. But he's also run into unexpected obstacles, ranging from getting a driver's license to opening a bank account.
Still, he realized this can all be part of his education in the U.S., not just a distraction from it.
"We need to wait and think of all the challenges around us on the positive side, not from the negative side," he said.
Sawafta was among the foreign graduate students discussing their experiences at UNCG on Tuesday, part of the university's celebration of International Education Week.
The State Department and U.S. Department of Education have been promoting International Education Week for just over two decades.
UNCG's International Programs Center is offering several events this week. Those include virtual offerings, like Tuesday's panel, as well as in-person events, too. Want to play sports from around the world? You can Friday.
Tianmeng Nie, another student on Tuesday's panel, came to UNCG from China to study dance choreography. She has been surprised how difficult it is to get around Greensboro without a car.
Figuring out how to manage her time has also been a challenge. She said in China, students often have packed schedules. At UNCG, Nie explained, the pace is somewhat more relaxed.
Nie is trying to balance her studies with finding time to meet other students and learn from their perspectives.
"We can't just focus on academic study," she said.
