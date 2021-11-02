Coming to America: For UNCG's foreign students, what a long, strange trip it's been

GREENSBORO — Usually people don't talk about going through a hassle at the Department of Motor Vehicles as a positive learning experience.

But that is the attitude Elaven Sawafta is trying to adopt.

Sawafta is studying politics — specifically, peace and conflict studies — as an international graduate student at UNCG. Since the Palestinian student arrived three months ago, he's been thrilled with his academic program. But he's also run into unexpected obstacles, ranging from getting a driver's license to opening a bank account.

Still, he realized this can all be part of his education in the U.S., not just a distraction from it.

"We need to wait and think of all the challenges around us on the positive side, not from the negative side," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sawafta was among the foreign graduate students discussing their experiences at UNCG on Tuesday, part of the university's celebration of International Education Week.

The State Department and U.S. Department of Education have been promoting International Education Week for just over two decades.