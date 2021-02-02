Cooper urges districts to reopen all schools for in-person learning

Cohen said in the schools that the collaborative studied, there were no cases of student-to-staff transmission. She said that's consistent with other studies around the world that suggest children are less likely than adults to transmit the virus.

On Tuesday, Cooper stopped short of requiring schools to reopen and said he had concerns about a bill recently introduced in the state legislature that, if it became law, would require districts to go back to in-person learning. He worries that Senate Bill 37 would compromise safety guidelines and thinks school districts need flexibility to make their own decisions.

“Let’s give these local boards a chance," Cooper said. "They’ve had to make some very tough decisions on the ground. I think we agree our decisions are best made about education at a local level.”

That stance puts him at odds with both Republican legislative leaders pushing the bill and the North Carolina Association of Educators, the state's largest group that lobbies on behalf of teachers.

The NCAE says returning to school isn't safe without widespread vaccination of educators. The organization also wants to see more money go toward other COVID-19 safety needs in schools.