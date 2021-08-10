 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 cluster declared over at Northeast High School
0 Comments
alert top story

COVID-19 cluster declared over at Northeast High School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A cluster of COVID-19 cases at Northeast High School has been declared over by state health officials, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The NCDHHS initially determined that 11 students associated with the junior varsity and varsity football teams had tested positive for COVID-19, however, Tuesday's report indicates only nine cases.

“This was related to athletics and did not affect summer school,” Janson Silvers, a district spokesman, told the News & Record in July.

The first case was reported June 28 and the state confirmed there was a “COVID-19 cluster” on July 6, Silvers said.

State health officials define a COVID-19 cluster as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News