COVID-19 cluster declared over at Northeast High School

GREENSBORO — A cluster of COVID-19 cases at Northeast High School has been declared over by state health officials, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The NCDHHS initially determined that 11 students associated with the junior varsity and varsity football teams had tested positive for COVID-19, however, Tuesday's report indicates only nine cases.

“This was related to athletics and did not affect summer school,” Janson Silvers, a district spokesman, told the News & Record in July.

The first case was reported June 28 and the state confirmed there was a “COVID-19 cluster” on July 6, Silvers said.

State health officials define a COVID-19 cluster as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period.

