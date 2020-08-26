RALEIGH — N.C. State University had hoped to keep its residence halls open after it announced last week that it would move all instruction online.
But COVID-19 cases have continued to spread rapidly among its student body, and North Carolina's largest university announced Wednesday that it would close its campus housing.
Most students must move out of dorms by Sept. 6. The university said it will consider letting students with hardships remain. All students who leave campus housing will get prorated refunds of their fall semester housing and dining fees.
"Over the past few days, our campus community has experienced a quickly rising number of positive cases of COVID-19 in both on- and off-campus housing," Chancellor Randy Woodson said in a message to the N.C. State community. "We hoped and strived to keep residence halls open and safe to best serve our students. However, the rapid spread and increasing rate of positive cases have made our current situation untenable."
N.C. State has counted 277 positive tests for the seven-day period that ended Tuesday, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard. That's roughly half of all COVID-19 cases reported on campus since March.
In addition, two-thirds of the university's on-campus quarantine and isolation spaces have been claimed. Off campus, another 1,234 students and employees are either in quarantine or isolation.
Since classes began Aug. 10, N.C. State has reported 21 clusters — outbreaks of five or more cases — in fraternity and sorority houses, residence halls and off-campus houses and apartment complexes.
A cluster of COVID-19 cases in athletics led to N.C. State moving its season-opening football game.
The university said Wednesday that its game against Virginia Tech — originally scheduled for Sept. 12 — will be played Sept. 26.
N.C. State on Monday said it was suspending practices after 22 positive tests were reported among student-athletes and athletics department staff members.
Wednesday's announcements at N.C. State are the latest in a number of significant changes to the fall semester calendars at four UNC System campuses.
Earlier this month, UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State both eliminated in-person class meetings and will hold all undergraduate classes virtually through the end of the fall semester in November.
East Carolina University announced Sunday that it would move all classes online starting Wednesday. Both UNC-CH and East Carolina said that most students would have to vacate campus housing.
Also Sunday, UNC-Charlotte said that in-person classes won't meet until Oct. 1. UNCC will start its fall semester online Sept. 7.
At N.C. State, libraries and the student center will remain open, and the student health center and other student service offices will continue to work with students either in person or virtually. Some dining facilities will remain open as well. But, Woodson said, "our goal is to reduce the on-campus population significantly."
The chancellor said N.C. State will continue its testing and contact tracing programs and will isolate and quarantine remaining students who test positive for COVID-19 or have close contact with someone who has the virus.
