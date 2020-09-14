GTCC canceled face-to-face classes and closed all of its campuses Monday after what it called a cyber incident.
The community college discovered the incident Sunday and took all critical computer systems offline around 4 p.m. A college spokeswoman didn't immediately have more details about the incident.
Online classes continued Monday as scheduled. The college said it will notify students and employees by 6 p.m. Monday about Tuesday's plan for classes and campus operations.
On Monday, a cyber incident response team from the state community college system office and other agencies are working with GTCC to assess the college's computer systems. College officials don't yet know which systems were affected.
GTCC has experienced a cyber-incident, which was discovered earlier today. Due to this incident, all campuses will be closed Monday, 9/14/20. Face-to-face classes will not meet. All online classes will continue as scheduled.— GTCC | Guilford Tech (@_gtcc) September 14, 2020
