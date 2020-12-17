District employees to get bonuses next week after Guilford school board OKs using $950K left over from last year

GREENSBORO — Most Guilford County Schools employees are set to receive bonuses, just in time for Christmas.

Guilford County Board of Education members voted unanimously Thursday at a specially called meeting to approve a recommendation from Superintendent Sharon Contreras to use $950,000 from money left over from the 2019-20 school year to provide bonuses for school-based licensed staff, split equally among them. That comes out to $150 per person.

The school-based licensed staff include teachers, librarians and guidance counselors, among others.

"Our classified staff will also be receiving bonuses, but that funding is already allocated," Contreras said. Classified staff include custodians, assistant teachers and school data managers, among others.

In a news release sent after the meeting, the district said it will provide some form of additional pay this year to all classified employees, either as a bonus or a raise or both. It specified that bus drivers and cafeteria workers would be among those receiving bonuses this month.

Bonuses will be given on Tuesday, the final day of classes before the break.