Donor commits $3 million to private school in High Point for arts center construction
Donor commits $3 million to private school in High Point for arts center construction

GREENSBORO — An alumnus and his wife have committed to give $3 million to Westchester County Day School in High Point to help the school build a new performing arts center on campus.

David Congdon, a 1974 Westchester graduate, and his wife, Helen, pledged the money, according to a news release from the school. Generations of his family have attended Westchester Country Day.

The school, which serves grades Pre-K through 12, is looking to raise $12 million to both build and then operate a performing arts center in the middle of its campus. It's part of a larger $25 million campaign to add and update campus buildings and and increase the school’s endowment.

A new student center also related to that campaign opened this summer.

The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation had earlier pledged matching funds for the larger campaign up to $12.5 million.

“We are honored to have received such tremendous support from the Congdon family, first with the foundation’s matching gift and now with this $3 million commitment,” Cobb Atkinson, the head of the school, said in the release. “This puts us within reach of bringing a state-of-the-art space online for our students as soon as fall of 2022."

Even with this donation, $500,000 in other commitments, and the matching gift, the school still has another $2.5 million to raise before it says it could start construction on the performing arts center.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

