Guilford County Schools classes will all be remote on Thursday in anticipation of winter storm

GREENSBORO- Guilford County Schools has canceled in-person classes for Thursday because leaders expect severe winter weather. All students will learn remotely instead.

The district also canceled after-school activities and athletics for Thursday. In a news release, the district said it was sending meals home for both Thursday and Friday.

Schools will be open for school and district personnel only, and some staff could be called in to assist with weather related impacts and critical operations, the district said. Central Offices are set to operate normally.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a winter storm warning Wednesday morning for Guilford and ten other counties from just past midnight on Thursday to 7 A.M. Friday.

The weather service predicted that portions of the northern Piedmont could get ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch. It said power outages and tree damage are likely. Hazardous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes and travel could become nearly impossible, the weather service said.

