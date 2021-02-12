Due to weather, all Guilford County Schools classes are remote today

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools said it is holding classes remotely today, due to severe weather.

The district's administrative offices will operate normally. Educators may work from home.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a winter weather advisory about 4 a.m. for an area that includes Guilford and 11 other counties.

The weather service predicted light freezing rain in some parts of the northern Piedmont and northern Coastal Plain with patchy freezing drizzle in the afternoon and additional freezing rain tonight through Saturday morning.

The weather service urged people to slow down when traveling and to prepare for the possibility of power outages.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

