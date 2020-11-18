Duke relied on an aggressive fall COVID-19 testing plan — and it worked, the CDC says

Duke, which has a smaller student body and limited the number of students living on campus, was able to finish the fall semester with in-person classes and wasn't forced to close dorms.

"With a lot of hard work and a lot of complementary components you can reduce transmission in environments such as campuses," said Dr. Tom Denny, professor and chief operating officer at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute.

That includes mass testing, face mask mandates, reduced campus housing and cooperation from students to limit social gatherings.

Denny said to think of the efforts as a Super Bowl team. There are some star players, but they need to play as a team and coordinate all their skills and efforts to win the championship, he said.

****

The first thing Duke students did when they came to campus in August was get tested for COVID-19. Then they moved into their dorms. Students were also asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before coming to Duke and told not to come if they tested positive at home.

Duke's asymptomatic testing plan started with researchers modeling who to test and when, which included students returning to campus and moving into dorms. Then, the plan quickly expanded.