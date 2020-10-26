ECU trustees select finalists for chancellor; appointment expected by next semester

GREENVILLE — East Carolina University is close to getting a new leader, more than a year after the abrupt resignation of the former interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach.

The school's Board of Trustees met late last week to determine a final slate of candidates that will be presented to UNC System President Peter Hans for selection.

"This concludes the work of the chancellor search at the campus level," said Vern Davenport, who chairs the board.

Hans will review the candidates and can nominate one to the UNC System Board of Governors, who will then vote on the selection. Hans or the board also could reject the candidates and ask East Carolina to continue its search.

"It's my opinion ... that we're still on track to have a new chancellor of East Carolina University named by January," Davenport said.

The search process is closed to the public. Davenport reminded university trustees and search committee members to keep candidate and applicant information confidential.

The position has been open since former Chancellor Cecil Staton was unexpectedly forced to resign in March 2019. Gerlach replaced Staton and held the position for about six months before resigning in October 2019.