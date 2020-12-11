'Ensemble was his heart': Friends and former students remember beloved Weaver drama teacher

"During his Dudley tenure, the drama department produced four or five productions a year or almost 30-some productions during that seven-year period," wrote Paul Stewart, the husband of a retired teacher, in a letter to the News & Record in 2001. "Probably the highlight of that era was the 1976 winning of the state drama championship ... Dudley went on to win the Southeastern Theater Conference competition against 10 other states."

Stewart said Seaman employed race-blind casting — like giving a Black student the role of Helen Keller in "The Miracle Worker" — and set a trend for other schools at the time.

In 1978, Seaman took a job teaching at Weaver Academy while still at Dudley. Both were then part of Greensboro City Schools, which later merged with the High Point and county schools to become one larger Guilford County Schools district.

Marion Seaman said the idea of starting a new program with no preconceived expectations appealed to her husband.

In the beginning, she recalled, he had to teach other courses at Weaver, but over the years he grew the theater program as well as his role and reputation.

Seaman also contributed to the area's local theater community.

Amy Swaim, a friend and former student, first met Seaman when she acted in a Community Theatre of Greensboro production of "Charlie's Aunt" that he directed.

"I just thought he was incredible," she said, although she admitted she was a little scared of him at first.

After getting to know Seaman and some of his students during that production and then seeing some of the performances his theater group performed, Swaim switched to Weaver for her senior year so she could learn from him.

One of their projects was creating a play called "Among the Shadows" about the AIDS epidemic. Seaman took students to Washington to see the AIDS quilt as part of their learning and research. It was an influential and memorable experience, Swaim said, leading her to play a major role in later bringing the quilt to Greensboro.

"He loved teaching all of us misfits who were in the theater, kind of helped to direct us and mold us," she remembered.

Swaim said she's stayed close with her friends from that Weaver theater program, talking with them over Zoom every other week throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's absolutely due to him, the bonds that he built under his leadership," she said.

Southeast Guilford High School theater director Chris Veneris first met "Sea" — as he was often called — when he interned at the school during the 1997-98 academic year.

"Dan’s classroom ran like clockwork," he said. "Everybody knew what they had to do and what was expected of them and really kind of worked as a family."

Just a year or so earlier, in 1996, Seaman had a pulmonary embolism that put him in the hospital, and out of school for six or eight weeks, Marion Seaman said.

"He couldn't walk for a long time," she said. "He couldn't stand that. His students that year came over to our house so that they could rehearse the show. They rehearsed the show in our living room."

Seaman retired from Weaver in 2004, finally completing his master's degree and then working as an adjunct professor at Greensboro College and instructor at UNCG — while still directing more community theater productions.

"I think he set the standard at every show that he was going to give 100% commitment to the project," said Mitchel Sommers, the former executive director of Community Theatre of Greensboro.

Jennifer Blevins, the former executive director of High Point Community Theatre, remembers suspecting at times that Seaman tweaked or emphasized certain bits in shows in order to crack up his wife, who Blevins said had an infectious laugh that could get a crowd going.

She also remembered how Seaman would gather his actors together in a circle on stage just before every performance, prioritizing their communion even when it left Blevins sweating.

"Meanwhile, I am saying, 'The house is ready to open.'" she said. "He just took the time to make them feel valued and appreciated."