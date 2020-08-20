GREENSBORO — School has started, but about 5,000 Guilford County Schools students still need a device for remote learning.
That's something in the ballpark of 7% of the district's total enrollment, going off last year's numbers.
In the face of this need, district leaders are calling for community members to donate gently-used devices to the district to loan out to students. That includes laptops, tablets and even smartphones. They are not collecting desktop computers.
The school board opted for remote learning at least through Oct. 20. Even if students return to school after that point, they are likely to use a hybrid model in which students get a mix of in-person and remote learning that will also require students to have devices at home.
"Every day that passes is a day of learning that’s lost," said Whitney Oakley, the district's chief academic officer. "Our community always rallies behind our schools, and we don’t think this will be an exception."
Oakley said devices need to be in working order, able to access the internet and have a working web camera, microphone and charger. Live online classes are expected to play a bigger role this year than in the spring.
Donations will be accepted at the district school administration building at 712 N. Eugene Street in Greensboro and the Pruette SCALE Academy building at 900 English Road in High Point.
People can come by with devices during regular office hours or call the district to schedule an after-hours drop off.
Guilford County Schools has ordered more than 79,000 new laptops and tablets for students, nearly enough for one for every student, teacher and teacher assistant in the district, but most of those aren't due to be delivered to the district until December, according to the district's chief of finances and operations.
Oakley said Guilford County Schools and other districts are facing an international backlog for getting laptops and tablets. She said the district faced delays in getting the money and approval for its orders as well as having to go through lengthy bid processes to purchase the devices.
Those processes are designed to promote ethics, fairness and lower costs but can also be time consuming. This is the first time since the start of the pandemic that the district has made a mass appeal for used devices.
In the spring, Guilford County Schools promoted donating money to a laptop-buying initiative by nonprofits Guilford Education Alliance and Technology for the Future.
District leaders said that those who prefer to donate money are again encouraged to donate to GEA. This time, the money will pay for devices to be given to the district and loaned to students, rather than given to families directly.
Winston McGregor, the director of GEA and a member of the district's board of education, said she anticipates being able to get Google Chromebooks for $300 each. This is more expensive than the used and refurbished Chromebooks they have been giving away, but McGregor said they knew at the time that deal wouldn't last, given demand for laptops and similar devices during the pandemic.
McGregor said in a June interview that the group raised nearly $600,000, which paid for about 8,780 laptops.
As a nonprofit, she said, GEA will not have to go through a similar bid process and can access some different sources than the district. She expects to get devices significantly sooner than the district's main orders.
Oakley said the district came up with the figure of 5,000 students who need devices by having principals and schools ask families whether their students had a device they could use for online instruction at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
She said they did not have a similar count last spring.
That's despite being in the middle of a major effort to loan out devices to students from what the district already had in the schools.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, McGregor said, the district has done "triage," gathering information about needs on a school-by-school basis and managing waits lists based on those needs.
The district lent out 17,000 devices in the spring and have loaned more than 12,000 this year, not including a new shipment of iPads they're working to distribute, Oakley said. The 17,000 and 12,000 figures overlap because the district took back many of its devices for updates and re-loaned them for the upcoming school year.
In response to a question, Oakley agreed to have a district spokesman pull together statistics including some general numbers about how many devices loaned out last year were returned to the district.
"We'll never know where every single one is," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.