Find out what's new and what isn't as students return to the classroom Monday in Guilford County Schools

The district has bought scanning machines for all the schools, however, not all have arrived yet, said Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry. They have enough for high schools and a limited number of other schools for now.

Students at the district’s traditional high schools that start this week should expect to be swiping their cards to enter their building within the first couple of days of school, she said.

COVID-19 cohorts

Last year, the state required districts to keep students together in isolated classroom groups as much as possible to limit the amount of mixing among students. How much “cohorting” each school did varied by school, depending on available space, grade levels at the school and other factors. Henry and Oakley said the district is no longer under that state requirement, so there will be more flexibility for students to mix, especially to allow students to pursue various electives. However, the situation again may be different at each school.

“If you are keeping kids in cohorts, you are limiting somebody’s choice somewhere,” Henry said.