Find out what's new and what isn't as students return to the classroom Monday in Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO — Most Guilford County Schools students head back to school on Monday.
All of the district’s schools, except the two virtual academies, are planning to instruct their students in person this year.
For some students, who stuck with remote learning throughout last year, this will be the first time they attend classes in person since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020. For others, they’ll be venturing back to school at a time when more than half of Guilford County residents (nearly 273,000 people) have been vaccinated (no vaccines were ready last spring), but also when the extra-contagious delta variant is surging.
Masks are required in Guilford County Schools for 2021-22
A student wears a mask while reading in a classroom on the the first day of school, Aug. 9, at Brooks Global Studies in Greensboro. Guilford C…
Masks are still required indoors, after first the school board and then the county instituted a mask mandate. As of Saturday, 85 districts in the state were mandating masks be worn in schools, according to a database compiled by the N.C. School Boards Association. Out of 115 school districts, 30 remained mask-optional.
Other requirements, like limits on capacity in classrooms and buses, have been eased.
Here’s a look at some of what’s new and what you need to know for the 2021-22 academic year in Guilford County Schools.
Virtual academies
The district’s new virtual academies that started last August are still running, just with fewer students this year.
According to Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley, 828 students are expected in the K-5 virtual academy and 614 in the middle school virtual academy.
By comparison, 2,498 students attended the K-5 school last year, and 1,511 took classes through the middle school.
There’s just not the same demand this year, according to Oakley, who added that most students do better with in-person instruction.
This year, elementary and middle school students must be enrolled in the virtual academies to receive their instruction at home on the computer, unlike last year, when traditional schools also wound up offering remote learning options for students because of the pandemic. As with last year, high school students can enroll in virtual classes via their normal schools.
Sign-up for the virtual academies worked like other magnet schools this time, with a deadline in March to enroll. When spots in the virtual academy are available, the district is working on a case-by-case basis with families who have children with a documented medical need who didn’t sign up on time, Oakley said.
ID card scanners
Some students will need to swipe their student ID card to enter their schools.
The district plans to provide ID scanner machines in all of its schools this year, as a way to try to boost school security and track which students are in the building.
The district has bought scanning machines for all the schools, however, not all have arrived yet, said Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry. They have enough for high schools and a limited number of other schools for now.
Students at the district’s traditional high schools that start this week should expect to be swiping their cards to enter their building within the first couple of days of school, she said.
COVID-19 cohorts
Last year, the state required districts to keep students together in isolated classroom groups as much as possible to limit the amount of mixing among students. How much “cohorting” each school did varied by school, depending on available space, grade levels at the school and other factors. Henry and Oakley said the district is no longer under that state requirement, so there will be more flexibility for students to mix, especially to allow students to pursue various electives. However, the situation again may be different at each school.
“If you are keeping kids in cohorts, you are limiting somebody’s choice somewhere,” Henry said.
At the same time, the district still sees some advantage in keeping down how much students mix together to fight the spread of COVID-19. Oakley said she thought elementary schools would try to stick to the same groups on the playground together each day for recess. Most schools are having students eat lunch in their own classrooms as much as possible, but some schools will also use their cafeteria as a space for some students to eat socially-distanced, she said.
Bell schedules
School start and end times will be more spread out to help the district tackle the continuing bus driver shortage. The schedules look more like what the district had in place last semester than what students experienced before the pandemic.
In 2019-20, all the district’s traditional schools started sometime before 9 a.m. and ended sometime before 4 p.m. Most of the elementary schools started at 7:40 a.m., with later start times for middle and high.
Now the schedule is more spread out. Most elementary schools are starting a bit earlier, at 7:25 a.m., and ending at 2:10 p.m. Most high schools are starting sometime between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and finishing up between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m.
Brooks Global started school year early
Brooks Global Studies school counselor Nathalie Allman (right) greets children being dropped off for the first day of school on Aug. 9. The sc…
Henry said the district started spreading out schedules last semester in part because the state was requiring them to limit the number of students who could be transported on a bus at one time. They also had lots of bus driver job vacancies as well as drivers taking a leave of absence for COVID-19 reasons.
The district is no longer limited on bus capacity and plans to do full buses this year, Henry said, but they are still facing a major problem with the bus driver shortage. So they stretched out the time between the runs still further, putting 55 minutes between elementary, middle, and high school runs, to better allow the district to operate with fewer drivers.
“We worked to develop a schedule where we felt we could get our students to school on time everyday,” Henry said.
Free meals
The district is offering free breakfast and lunch for all students and any child under the age of 18. The U.S. Department of Agriculture originally granted waivers for this at the beginning of the pandemic and has allowed the practice to continue.
“I am hoping they will be able to find a way to make that universal forever,” Henry said.
Even though meals are free for all, the district is still urging families to fill out the free- and reduced- lunch forms this year, because they may be eligible for special pandemic benefits for their children and because collecting the information also helps the school district be able to receive certain grants.
Newcomers School at Andrews
The district expects to open another school at the beginning of next semester to serve immigrant children who have recently arrived from other countries and are not fluent in English. Guilford County Schools already has one “Newcomers School” in Greensboro, which leaders said is running out of space. This new one would be located in part of Andrews High School in High Point. That area has seen major growth in its immigrant population and the school district thinks it could more conveniently serve them there, rather than busing so many from the High Point area to Greensboro.
Students learning to speak English have been among those who struggled the most with their academics under remote learning, leaders said. They expect to spend about $8.6 million in federal aid in the next four years to establish the school, according to the district’s plan for spending COVID-19 relief money. Henry and Oakley said earlier this summer that just $750,000 of that was expected to go for renovations to the space. Other money would pay for such items as staff, supplies, equipment and training.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.