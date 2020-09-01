GREENSBORO — Cynthia Elder figured she might be too late to sign her children up for Guilford County Schools' new learning centers.
But not only was there space for her son and daughter, they had a room to themselves on Monday at Jackson Middle School.
"It definitely isn't the same as real school because we don't interact with people as much as normal school," said Lyndsay Elder, a 10th grader at Grimsley High School.
Guilford County Schools, like many districts across North Carolina, is temporarily using remote learning to protect students and teachers from being infected with COVID-19.
But not every student has access to the internet at home.
That's why the district sees a need for the learning centers, which are spread out over 13 schools across the county.
As of Monday afternoon, 119 students were signed up for them. There are about 750 slots total. If filled, that would be a little over 1% of the district's student population.
"It's one strategy. It's not going to fix all of the issues that we have," said Whitney Oakley, the district's chief academic officer, who added the centers could be expanded to more schools if needed. She said many parents are still learning about them and registration is ongoing.
District leaders said the 13 schools that were chosen are in or near neighborhoods and communities where 2018 American Community Survey data shows more than two-thirds of households lack broadband connectivity. That includes urban and rural areas of the county.
Helen Hawthorne put one of her children, a Swann Middle School student, in the learning center at Washington Montessori, where she is a teacher's assistant.
Hawthorne said the internet at the school is definitely better than at home, but the main reason she put her middle schooler there was just to get some supervision.
Her other two children, she said, are remaining at home, so that her high school student can make sure her younger sibling gets online in time for morning classes.
Elder said her children don't have internet at their father's house, where they live. That stood in the way of their learning last spring when schools were closed due to the pandemic.
On Monday, she dropped by Jackson Middle School to pick up Lyndsay and her brother from the center before it closed at 1 p.m. Another child, a ninth grader, has a place to work and get online at a friend's house, she said.
A staff member came out with them and explained to Elder that Lyndsay needed to take part in an online session for one of her classes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Neither Elder or Lyndsay had any real plan for how to get on the internet then, but they didn't mention that to the staffer.
District leaders have said students will be able to watch recordings of any live instruction they miss, but that shouldn't take the place of learning in real time.
Elder said she wished the center had longer hours, but on the whole, the family agreed it was a good idea.
"I'm glad this is here," she said.
