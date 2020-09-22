GOP, Democratic N.C. superintendent candidates disagree on range of issues

Truitt countered by saying a Duke University study shows magnet schools are contributing to in-school segregation. Truitt also said that while she's against expanding who can get a voucher, she's for giving more choices to low-income families.

"So when parents of means decide that their neighborhood public school is not working for their child, they pay to send their children to a different school," Truitt said.

Both candidates agreed on a number of areas, such as raising pay for school employees and reforming the high-stakes standardized testing system for students.

But Truitt said she has both the right experience and the right disposition to bring the changes that are needed. She says the public school system needs to adjust to the students and not the other way around.

"We're not educating all kids because the system in which we all must operate is broken," Truitt said.

Mangrum said she'd speak up for educators who "feel devalued and beaten down" and students who don't feel supported.

"My opponent would let you think schools are failing ... so everybody should jump ship and go to private schools, when actually it's our General Assembly is failing and our current leadership as superintendent," Mangrum said.