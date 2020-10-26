Graduation schedule announced for Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools announced Monday its 2021 graduation schedule.
Graduations are scheduled pending a review of public health metrics at the end of the school year, the district said in a news release.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, May 26
Early College at Guilford, 9 a.m. at Guilford College Dana Auditorium
Greensboro College Middle College, 9 a.m. at Greensboro College Odell Auditorium
Middle College at UNCG, 11 a.m. at UNCG Auditorium
Middle College at Bennett, 11 a.m. at Bennett Pfeiffer Chapel
Thursday, May 27
Middle College at GTCC Greensboro, 11 a.m. at GTCC Koury Auditorium
Middle College at GTCC Jamestown, 1 p.m. at GTCC Koury Auditorium
Academy at Smith, 1 p.m. at N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium
Middle College at GTCC High Point, 3 p.m. at GTCC Koury Auditorium
STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, 3 p.m. at N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium
Kearns Academy at High Point Central, 5 p.m. at GTCC Koury Auditorium
Middle College at N.C. A&T, 5 p.m. at N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium
Wednesday, June 2
Gateway Education Center, 3:30 p.m. at Gateway Education Center Auditorium
Haynes-Inman Education Center, 5:30 p.m. at Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room
Greene Education Center, 7 p.m. at Greene Education Center Campus
Thursday, June 3
Weaver Academy, 5 p.m. at N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium
Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, 5 p.m. at GTCC Koury Auditorium
Friday, June 4
Ragsdale High, 4 p.m. at Special Events Center
Eastern High, 5 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum
Smith High, 7:30 p.m. at Special Events Center
Southwest High, 8:30 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum
Saturday, June 5
Western High, 8:30 a.m. at Special Events Center
Northwest High, 9:30 a.m. at Greensboro Coliseum
Northern High, noon at Special Events Center
High Point Central High, 1 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum
Andrews High, 3:30 p.m. at Special Events Center
Page High, 4:30 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum
Southern High, 7 p.m. at Special Events Center
Dudley High, 8 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum
Sunday, June 6
Southeast High, 1 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum
Northeast High, 2 p.m. at Special Events Center
Grimsley High, 4:30 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum
