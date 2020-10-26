 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graduation schedule announced for Guilford County Schools
0 comments
top story

Graduation schedule announced for Guilford County Schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Graduation
Lynn Hey/Special to the News & R

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools announced Monday its 2021 graduation schedule. 

Graduations are scheduled pending a review of public health metrics at the end of the school year, the district said in a news release.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, May 26

Early College at Guilford, 9 a.m. at Guilford College Dana Auditorium

Greensboro College Middle College, 9 a.m. at Greensboro College Odell Auditorium

Middle College at UNCG, 11 a.m. at UNCG Auditorium

Middle College at Bennett, 11 a.m. at Bennett Pfeiffer Chapel

Thursday, May 27

Middle College at GTCC Greensboro, 11 a.m. at GTCC Koury Auditorium 

Middle College at GTCC Jamestown, 1 p.m. at GTCC Koury Auditorium

Academy at Smith, 1 p.m. at N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium

Middle College at GTCC High Point, 3 p.m. at GTCC Koury Auditorium 

STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, 3 p.m. at N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium

Kearns Academy at High Point Central, 5 p.m. at GTCC Koury Auditorium 

Middle College at N.C. A&T, 5 p.m. at N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium

Wednesday, June 2

Gateway Education Center, 3:30 p.m. at Gateway Education Center Auditorium

Haynes-Inman Education Center, 5:30 p.m. at Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room

Greene Education Center, 7 p.m. at Greene Education Center Campus

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, June 3

Weaver Academy, 5 p.m. at N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, 5 p.m. at GTCC Koury Auditorium

Friday, June 4

Ragsdale High, 4 p.m. at Special Events Center

Eastern High, 5 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum

Smith High, 7:30 p.m. at Special Events Center

Southwest High, 8:30 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum

Saturday, June 5

Western High, 8:30 a.m. at Special Events Center

Northwest High, 9:30 a.m. at Greensboro Coliseum

Northern High, noon at Special Events Center

High Point Central High, 1 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum

Andrews High, 3:30 p.m. at Special Events Center

Page High, 4:30 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum

Southern High, 7 p.m. at Special Events Center

Dudley High, 8 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum

Sunday, June 6

Southeast High, 1 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum

Northeast High, 2 p.m. at Special Events Center

Grimsley High, 4:30 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News