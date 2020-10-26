Graduation schedule announced for Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools announced Monday its 2021 graduation schedule.

Graduations are scheduled pending a review of public health metrics at the end of the school year, the district said in a news release.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, May 26

Early College at Guilford, 9 a.m. at Guilford College Dana Auditorium

Greensboro College Middle College, 9 a.m. at Greensboro College Odell Auditorium

Middle College at UNCG, 11 a.m. at UNCG Auditorium

Middle College at Bennett, 11 a.m. at Bennett Pfeiffer Chapel

Thursday, May 27

Middle College at GTCC Greensboro, 11 a.m. at GTCC Koury Auditorium

Middle College at GTCC Jamestown, 1 p.m. at GTCC Koury Auditorium

Academy at Smith, 1 p.m. at N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium

Middle College at GTCC High Point, 3 p.m. at GTCC Koury Auditorium

STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, 3 p.m. at N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium