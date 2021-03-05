Greensboro Bound debuts Children's Book Festival in Guilford County middle schools

GREENSBORO — Even as an adult, Natalie Strange has experienced some fangirl moments talking with authors of books for children and young adults.
“When talking with Stacy McAnulty, I told her how nervous I feel talking to authors because I’m so excited about meeting them,” Strange said about speaking with the popular children’s author who lives in Kernersville.
“She assured me that answering questions from excited fans is a highlight of her day,” said Strange, who directs library media services for Guilford County Schools.
Guilford County Schools middle school students likely will have fan moments during the first Greensboro Bound Children’s Book Festival — even though it’s virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It shows that Greensboro Bound does more than host an annual literary festival geared more toward adults — although that, too, will be virtual this year from May 13 to 16.
The Children’s Book Festival will launch next week, with events continuing into the spring.
Taped in advance, presentations will introduce students to eight authors of books for children and young adults: Victoria Bond, Melanie Conklin, Alan Gratz, Ena Jones, Beth Kephart, Scott Reintgen, Kelly Starling Lyons and McAnulty.
Authors also will pair up for conversations about a facet of their work. Those will focus on the publishing process, dealing with difficult emotions, bringing history and real people to life, and integrating STEM topics.
To complement author presentations, Greensboro Opera will present the winning entry in its annual Write Your Own Opera! contest.
The nonprofit opera company holds a short-story writing contest for county fourth-graders every spring. The winning story is transformed into a libretto and set to music by a UNCG resident composer. This year, the production has gone virtual.
The Children’s Book Festival is the latest of four programs on which the Greensboro Literary Organization and its Greensboro Bound book festival have partnered with county schools, to make students early and lifelong readers.
Greensboro Bound has brought more new books and books by authors of color into schools. Experts say that student success grows when they see themselves in books.
“We are transitioning from a nice-to-have resource and very fun experience — an author visit — to an integral component of teachers’ lesson plans,” said Steve Colyer, who brought the Greensboro Bound festival to town.
The schools, Greensboro Bound and UNCG School of Education initially expected to hold the Children’s Book Festival in person, bringing 16,000-plus students to UNCG.
But the pandemic prompted the shift to a virtual festival for 2021.
Greensboro Bound has donated books to school libraries, written by authors to be featured in the festival.
School library media coordinators have appeared in filmed conversations with and between authors.
By taping it in advance, “Luckily, that meant our school library media coordinators could be a part of the interviews,” Strange said. “It allowed for a level of conversation and collaboration that we often don’t have in face-to-face author visits.”
Librarians will share those videos with teachers at each middle school.
As the semester goes on, teachers will incorporate authors’ virtual presentations into students’ classes as they fit into the curriculum.
“What they’re learning in those interviews is immediately applicable to what’s happening in their classrooms,” Strange said.
Teachers can share website resources with students learning from home.
In the last few years, the Greensboro Literary Organization and its Greensboro Bound festival have partnered with county schools on three other programs:
Authors Engaging Students has provided author visits and donated their books to elementary, middle and high schools. In 2020, it went virtual with authors such as Ruta Sepetys, Kelly Starling Lyons and Don Tate.
“By moving it into a virtual format, we have seen the number of schools that actually solicit a presentation to increase,” Colyer said. “That has gone from an average of 146 students per presentation to 11,100.”
In February, the program was among 17 nationwide to receive a commendation from the American Association of School Libraries.
The Spring Break Reading Challenge. Last year, more than 3,000 students read for more than 1 million minutes during their break. This year’s break is March 29 through April 2.
High School Poet Laureate program. Greensboro Bound has sponsored the program for the last two of its 18 years. It offers writing coaches to high school students and names a poet laureate for each participating school.
Those planning this year’s Children’s Book Festival included Strange, Colyer, Nancy Cravey, schools’ library media coordinator, and representatives of Greensboro Bound, UNCG and Scuppernong Books, the downtown bookstore.
Greensboro Literary Organization finances the programs with donations. It has already spent $61,000, and expects to spend another $48,905 in 2021, Colyer said. That’s because of the increasing number of books it provides to schools.
Colyer and the schools see those book donations pay off. After author visits — whether virtual or in person — check-out rates more than quadrupled.
For the Children’s Book Festival, it will give three books per author to each middle school.
“There are 16,276 middle school students and we’re investing $13,387,82 cents, for a student to see eight authors and 12 author presentations, plus an opera written by a fifth-grader,” Colyer said.
Strange hopes the relationship between Greensboro Bound and the schools continues.
“It offers such a rich canvas and environment for our students to grow as readers, as thinkers,” Strange said, “and depending on how we incorporate those lessons, as innovators.”
