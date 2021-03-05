Greensboro Bound debuts Children's Book Festival in Guilford County middle schools

“By moving it into a virtual format, we have seen the number of schools that actually solicit a presentation to increase,” Colyer said. “That has gone from an average of 146 students per presentation to 11,100.”

In February, the program was among 17 nationwide to receive a commendation from the American Association of School Libraries.

The Spring Break Reading Challenge. Last year, more than 3,000 students read for more than 1 million minutes during their break. This year’s break is March 29 through April 2.

High School Poet Laureate program. Greensboro Bound has sponsored the program for the last two of its 18 years. It offers writing coaches to high school students and names a poet laureate for each participating school.

Those planning this year’s Children’s Book Festival included Strange, Colyer, Nancy Cravey, schools’ library media coordinator, and representatives of Greensboro Bound, UNCG and Scuppernong Books, the downtown bookstore.

Greensboro Literary Organization finances the programs with donations. It has already spent $61,000, and expects to spend another $48,905 in 2021, Colyer said. That’s because of the increasing number of books it provides to schools.