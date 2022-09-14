Greensboro's Bennett College mourns the loss of theater professor

GREENSBORO — Tennille Foust's stage talent could have taken her anywhere.

But she chose to display and share it here, in the city where she graduated from N.C. A&T and taught theater at Bennett College.

"She was determined to show that this community would embrace the artistry of one of their own, regardless of her race or gender," said Donna Bradby, who teaches at A&T and directed Foust in several performances.

Bradby was among those expressing deep sadness and condolences when Foust died early Tuesday.

She died from a sudden illness, Foust's family said. She was 45.

"Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels, Ms. Tennille Foust, earned her heavenly wings on Tuesday," Bennett College said in a written statement. "Tennille was a Professor, Director, Producer, Chief Student Advocate, Colleague, Friend and Auntie to countless Bennett Students. We are grateful to have been blessed by her presence in our lives and by her immense talent. We loved her deeply and she loved us."

Foust coordinated the theater program at Bennett. She played a key role in April's inaugural Amplify Black Voices Festival, in which local colleges and universities brought plays to local venues.

It was created by the Greater Greensboro Theatre Consortium, which Foust co-chaired. The consortium was formed to educate and promote racial equity and awareness through theater.

Foust studied at A&T, where Bradby called her "hands-down, one of our most talented actors." Foust later earned her master's degree from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

In Greensboro, she has done numerous shows at the Barn Dinner Theatre, Touring Theatre of North Carolina and Triad Stage.

She also toured with her show, "Miss Mary and the Boys."

"Her impact in this area as a black female theater artist was tremendous," Bradby said. "For her generation and the generation behind her, she was a trailblazer."

"As a professor, she changed the lives of so many students at Bennett and other universities," Bradby added.

She also managed three performance groups: the band Staxx, singing artist Candi Sugarfoot Herbin and her Miss Mary shows.

In the Black community, she had a strong connection to churches and faith-based organizations through her shows "Miss Mary and the Boys" and "Miss Mary Goes Gospel," Bradby said.

Triad Stage will dedicate its upcoming run of the play "Rebellious" to Foust. A&T will dedicate its season to her, and will create a student award and scholarship in her honor, Bradby said.

Foust's family said in a statement on Wednesday that they were "heartbroken by the loss of our amazing daughter and sister."

"But we are equally overwhelmed by the love and adoration for Tennille from this great community that we call home," their statement read. "Our family enjoyed sharing her with everyone, and although our hearts are heavy during this extremely difficult time, we are grateful that so many people embraced someone we loved so dearly."