Greensboro's first American Legion post may have to close its doors amid financial squeeze because of pandemic

Even if it is able to resume its bingo and rental activities this summer, that money could come too late to save the post, Hickey said.

The current post home at 729 Creek Ridge Road was dedicated on July 21, 1962. The post is named after Pvt. Henry K. Burtner, the first Guilford County resident to die in World War I.

"Being the commander and stuff, I didn’t want to wait till the last minute to seek assistance," Hickey said.

At the time he sent out the letters, Hickey had received a couple of phone calls from people interested in donating, but hadn't gotten any checks, he said.

Hickey said the post is not eligible for a loan through the CARES Act. "Even if we had a loan, how would we pay it back?" he asked.

Like Burtner, other American Legion posts have struggled during the pandemic, according to Adjutant Tierian "Randy" Cash with the American Legion Department of North Carolina.

Cash said he knows that many of the state's 300 posts are struggling financially under COVID-19, a significant increase from before the pandemic. Others, however, are weathering the COVID-19 storm.

"Some posts are thriving during this time and some are not doing as well," he said.