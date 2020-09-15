GTCC modifies its class schedule for the week after cyber incident

JAMESTOWN — GTCC's campuses reopened Tuesday, but some classes won't meet for the rest of the week.

The community college closed all of its campuses and canceled face-to-face classes Monday, a day after discovering an unauthorized access to its campus computer network.

The college announced late Monday that its campuses would reopen Tuesday but that some in-person classes wouldn't meet on campus Tuesday. The college on Tuesday extended those class cancellations through at least Friday.

All online courses will meet as scheduled this week, as will adult education, ESL and workforce and continuing education classes.

A notice on the college's website lists the classes in 19 curriculum areas that won't hold face-to-face classes on campus this week. The college said students should expect to get out-of-class assignments.

The college said three computer programs — WebAdvisor, Navigate and Financial Self-Service — aren't available. Some college offices, including admissions and financial aid, might not be able to serve students because they use the affected technology. The college said that financial aid awards scheduled to be given out this week aren't affected.

GTCC said state agencies and the state's community college system office continue to investigate. The college hasn't yet explained the nature and extent of the reported cybersecurity incident.

