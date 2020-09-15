GTCC to modify its Tuesday schedule after cyber incident

JAMESTOWN — GTCC's campuses have reopened Tuesday but some classes won't meet for a second straight day.

The community college closed all of its campuses and canceled face-to-face classes Monday, a day after discovering an unauthorized access to its campus computer network.

On Tuesday, online classes and many in-person classes will meet as scheduled. All online and in-person adult education, ESL and workforce and continuing education classes also will meet Tuesday at their regular times and places.

But the college has canceled face-to-face classes in 19 programs and academic departments Tuesday. A notice on the college's website lists those courses.

The college said three computer programs — WebAdvisor, Navigate and Financial Self-Service — aren't available Tuesday. Some college offices, including admissions and financial aid, might not be able to serve students Tuesday because they use the affected technology.

GTCC said state agencies and the state's community college system office continue to investigate. The college hasn't yet explained the nature and extent of the reported cybersecurity incident.

