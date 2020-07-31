JAMESTOWN — GTCC is starting a new program to offer short-term training that will help people quickly find skilled jobs in some key local industries.
GTCC and GuilfordWorks will hold an online resource fair Thursday to introduce Operation Workforce Recovery and let job-seekers learn more about these new training programs.
Job training will be available in four areas the college said are in high demand: advanced manufacturing (aviation manufacturing, welding and others), skilled trades (including HVAC/refrigeration and construction), health careers (nursing assistant, emergency medical technician and others) and warehousing and logistics.
GTCC said some of these non-credit training programs can be completed in as little as four weeks. Programs will start between late August and mid-October. The community college didn't disclose the costs of these programs and said financial assistance might be available.
The virtual resource fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Representatives from GTCC, GuilfordWorks (Guilford County's workforce development board) and local companies will be available to answer questions. The fair will be held online.
To register: Visit www.gtcc.edu/workforce-recovery or click here.
For those without internet access: GTCC will open in-person sites during the fair at three of its campuses: the main campus in Jamestown (Learning Resource Center, Room 301), Greensboro (Campus Center, Room 132) and High Point (Building H5, Room 236). Seating will be limited because of social distancing guidelines, and reservations are required. To reserve a seat, call 336-334-4822, Ext. 50650. All campus visitors must wear face coverings.
For more information: Visit www.gtcc.edu/workforce-recovery.
