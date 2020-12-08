Guilford Board of Education reelects Deena Hayes-Greene as Chairwoman and passes $829 million budget for the 2020-21 school year

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education reelected Deena Hayes-Greene as chairwoman and elected Winston McGregor as vice chairwoman at its meeting Tuesday night.

Hayes-Greene, a Democrat, was reelected on a 6-3 vote, beating Republican Linda Welborn.

Board members nominated four members to be vice chair: McGregor, Welborn, Khem Irby and T. Dianne Bellamy-Small. None won the required majority in the first round of voting, prompting a runoff. In a second round of voting, McGregor beat Welborn, 6-3.

Also on Tuesday night, new board members Bettye Taylor Jenkins and Deborah Napper took their oaths of office.

Jenkins, a Democrat, took the seat previously held by Byron Gladden. She beat Gladden, who served since 2016, and another opponent, Jayvon Johnson, in the Democratic primary last winter. She had no opposition in November's general election.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Napper ran as an unaffiliated candidate and beat Republican Michelle Bardsley in the general election. She took over the seat of Democrat Darlene Garrett, who did not run for reelection. Garrett served 20 years on the board.