Guilford Board of Education reelects Deena Hayes-Greene as Chairwoman and passes $829 million budget for the 2020-21 school year

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education reelected Deena Hayes-Greene as chairwoman and elected Winston McGregor as vice chairwoman at its meeting Tuesday night.
Hayes-Greene, a Democrat, was reelected on a 6-3 vote, beating Republican Linda Welborn.
Board members nominated four members to be vice chair: McGregor, Welborn, Khem Irby and T. Dianne Bellamy-Small. None won the required majority in the first round of voting, prompting a runoff. In a second round of voting, McGregor beat Welborn, 6-3.
Also on Tuesday night, new board members Bettye Taylor Jenkins and Deborah Napper took their oaths of office.
Jenkins, a Democrat, took the seat previously held by Byron Gladden. She beat Gladden, who served since 2016, and another opponent, Jayvon Johnson, in the Democratic primary last winter. She had no opposition in November's general election.
Napper ran as an unaffiliated candidate and beat Republican Michelle Bardsley in the general election. She took over the seat of Democrat Darlene Garrett, who did not run for reelection. Garrett served 20 years on the board.
Board members also voted unanimously at the meeting to approve a $829 million budget for the 2020-21 school year. That number is up from the $780 million passed in last school year's budget resolution, buoyed by federal and state emergency coronavirus relief dollars.
Angie Henry, the school systems chief of finances and operations, said the district postponed bringing forward a budget until now for a few different reasons, most notably the state not passing its budget.
For months, she said district leaders awaited the possibility that the state would pass a budget. That left the school board needing to pass a budget this month so that the district could spend what remained of the $15.6 million in state coronavirus funds in the budget, which will expire at the end of December, Henry said.
In other business, Hayes-Greene shared that Tony Watlington, the district's chief of schools, is leaving for a job as superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury School System. Watlington had occupied one of Guilford County Schools' top positions and was lauded by Superintendent Sharon Contreras and school board members Tuesday.
"He will be greatly missed here, but will be a fantastic superintendent," Hayes-Greene said.
