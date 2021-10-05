Guilford College moves all classes to online after spike in COVID-19 cases on campus

GREENSBORO — Guilford College has switched its in-person classes to online, but could be back to regular instruction as soon as later this week. An unexpected spike in positive COVID-19 test results at a campus clinic last week, along with the discovery of a cluster of at least 18 cases associated with Guilford athletics spurred the decision.

The switch to online happened Thursday, according to a message from interim President Jim Hood posted on the college's website, and will last at least through Wednesday. The school's health and safety task force also approved canceling, moving online, or "greatly curtailing" planned campus activities.

The private college at 5800 W. Friendly Ave. has about 1,200 students.

Hood said in his message that the school planned to test the entire campus and those results would help it decide whether or not to resume in-person classes.