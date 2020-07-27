GREENSBORO — Guilford College has named an interim president as it searches for a permanent replacement for outgoing president Jane Fernandes.
The private liberal arts college announced Monday that Carol A. Moore will serve as the college's interim president starting Saturday.
Moore has been president of three other small colleges over a 40-year career in higher education: the former Lyndon State College in Vermont from 1998 to 2011; the now-closed Burlington College in Vermont from 2014 to 2016; and Columbia College, a private women's college in South Carolina, from 2018 until March.
“The Guilford community, including trustees, faculty, and staff who participated in the interview process, united in concluding that Dr. Moore is best suited to lead Guilford at this moment,” Ed Winslow, chairman of Guilford's Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “She brings a wealth of experience leading institutions through periods of transition, which will serve us extremely well.”
Monday's announcement reverses an earlier decision the college had made about its leader. In June, Guilford announced that Jane Fernandes would step down as president next summer. But the college said Monday that Fernandes would take a sabbatical for the upcoming academic year and return to the college as an English professor in fall 2021.
In a response to a question from the News & Record earlier this month, Winslow said that the college's trustees had decided that naming an interim president "is a prudent step that serves the best interests of Guilford College and Jane Fernandes. Our interim president will be able to devote full attention and energy to shepherding the College through this critical time of transition while building a strong bridge to permanent leadership and a promising future for Guilford College."
Guilford trustees are scheduled to meet later this week to start their search for the college's permanent president.
