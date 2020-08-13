There will be no fee for the service but there is no funding to offer transportation. Officials plan to share more details about the student registration process next week. The learning centers are not planned to be for in-person instruction, but a place for students to do their online work.

The Guilford County Board of Education approved the new calendars at its meeting Tuesday.

Thursday's COVID-19 update

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,763 new cases as of 12:10 p.m. Thursday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 140,824. There were 20,329 tests completed on Thursday. Seven percent of tests returned Wednesday were positive.

In Guilford County: The state says 73 more cases were and two new deaths since Wednesday. So far in the county, 5,826 residents have become infected and 158 people have died.

N.C. deaths: 2,287 people have died, 38 more than Wednesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: With 90% of hospitals reporting, 1,070 people were hospitalized on Wednesday — the latest data available from the state. That's eight more than Tuesday.