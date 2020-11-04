Guilford County District 5 school board candidate calls for recount

GREENSBORO — At lease one of the two closely contested races for Guilford County Board of Education is likely headed toward a recount.

Republican Michelle Bardsley, a high school career and technical education teacher for Wake County Public Schools, said Wednesday she will be asking for a recount in the District 5 race, where she trails Deborah Napper by 187 votes, according to unofficial election returns.

“We want to make sure that every vote is counted, no voter is disenfranchised, and everything is taken care of,” Bardsley said.

The winner will replace longtime board member Darlene Garrett, who decided not to run again.

The race is close, with Napper ahead 50.3% to Bardsley's 49.7%.

Napper, a nurse with Aveanna Healthcare who ran as an unaffiliated candidate, said Wednesday she wasn’t surprised Bardsley was asking for a recount.

If the vote were to shift massively between now and the Nov. 13 canvass to certify results and put her opponent ahead, Napper said she too could consider asking for a recount.