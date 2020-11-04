Guilford County District 5 school board candidate calls for recount

GREENSBORO — At lease one of the two closely contested races for Guilford County Board of Education is likely headed toward a recount.
Republican Michelle Bardsley, a high school career and technical education teacher for Wake County Public Schools, said Wednesday she will be asking for a recount in the District 5 race, where she trails Deborah Napper by 187 votes, according to unofficial election returns.
“We want to make sure that every vote is counted, no voter is disenfranchised, and everything is taken care of,” Bardsley said.
The winner will replace longtime board member Darlene Garrett, who decided not to run again.
The race is close, with Napper ahead 50.3% to Bardsley's 49.7%.
Napper, a nurse with Aveanna Healthcare who ran as an unaffiliated candidate, said Wednesday she wasn’t surprised Bardsley was asking for a recount.
If the vote were to shift massively between now and the Nov. 13 canvass to certify results and put her opponent ahead, Napper said she too could consider asking for a recount.
She noted, however, that many people who voted higher up the ballot didn’t pick anyone for the school board races and so not all outstanding absentee ballots that come in will necessarily impact the District 5 race.
In the other contested school board race, incumbent Pat Tillman, a Republican in his first four-year term on the board, was leading 50.1% to 49.9% for Democrat and political newcomer Blake Odum, unofficial returns show. Tillman handles business development efforts for THS Creative in Greensboro. Odum is a youth development coordinator at Vandalia Elementary, nonprofit leader and motivational speaker.
Tillman, who earned 88 more votes than Odum in the District 3 race, said his best guess is that his opponent is unlikely to net enough additional votes from outstanding absentee ballots to flip the race. And he said his understanding is that recounts, which occur after the canvass, rarely make a difference of more than three or four votes.
The News & Record was not able to reach Odum on Wednesday.
Both school board races are within the 1% difference in votes that allows a local candidate to demand a recount under state law.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
