Guilford County health department offers immunization clinic for seventh and 12th graders

The Guilford County health department has scheduled a special Back-to-School vaccination clinic for seventh and 12th graders from 9 a.m.-noon on Dec. 12.

The locations are at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, High Point, and Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 336-641-3245. This number will accommodate both English and Spanish speakers.

Bring your child’s insurance card (including Medicaid) and vaccination record. Fees may apply. Call 336-641-3245 for fee and insurance questions before the appointment.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a temporary extension of this immunization deadline.

A physical exam is also required for any student new to the state's public schools regardless of the grade level and also has been extended by the governor to Dec. 31. The required Health Assessment Form must be completed by your child’s health care provider. Parents are required to provide this updated immunization and health assessment information to the school.

For more information, call the health department at 336-641-3245; visit www.guilfordcoutync.gov; or contact your child’s health care provider.