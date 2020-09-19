Guilford County likely will need to do a bit better with COVID-19 in order for schools to reopen under current proposal

GREENSBORO — As a community, Guilford County likely will need to do a bit better on COVID-19 to meet newly proposed criteria for when to reopen schools.
In an interview Thursday, Iulia Vann, the county's health department director, said she believes the county is close to the targets she is recommending as primary indicators of whether schools should reopen.
The health department has proposed the school district look at four indicators — with two to be "primary" and two "secondary" in the consideration. Vann said the health department expected to update its website soon with statistics on each of the metrics it is proposing.
She cautioned that the county is still trying to figure out the best approaches to providing data in real time. Their COVID-19 statistics may fluctuate as they fix inaccuracies and backdate results.
For the primary criteria, which are the number of cases and the percent of positive tests, they would like to see the indicators stay below certain points for two weeks straight. For the secondary criteria, COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU rates, they want to see an overall downward trend over that same time period. Fourteen days is the incubation period for the virus.
Vann also said they shouldn't entirely leave out other factors from the decision. Possible complicating factors to consider could include outbreaks in communities surrounding the county or surges in cases among children.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras has proposed the district review metrics for the two weeks between Oct. 2-16 to decide whether to restart in-person classes for most students. The bulk of reopening would begin Oct. 20 at the earliest, though she has also recommended an option for kindergartners and pre-K students to voluntarily return for half-day instruction before then.
She said Friday that she felt the district should still keep 6-foot distancing measures in place for elementary school students when they return, even though Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that districts could operate elementary schools at full capacity after Oct. 5.
The district has been conducting remote learning this school year since Aug. 17, after the Guilford County Board of Education voted in July to postpone a return to classes for at least nine weeks due to COVID-19. Contreras believes the district could be ready to reopen schools within 48 hours of meeting the criteria.
For daily cases, Vann said she is recommending the target should be 14 days at or below 48 new confirmed cases per day in the county. School administrators had previously described this target as below 125-130 cases per day in their presentation to the school board.
Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Nora Carr said the district never intended proposing something contrary to the health department recommendations and would revise its proposals to remove the discrepancy. She and Vann guessed there had been a miscalculation or miscommunication at some point.
The health department looked to the recommendations of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and different experts at schools of public health such as Harvard in identifying what metrics to recommend to Guilford County Schools, Vann said.
Her recommendation to target daily case levels at or below 48 translates to nine or fewer positive cases per 100,000 people in Guilford County.
The Harvard Global Health Institute and its partnering organizations have a color-coded system for labeling COVID-19 risk based on case counts.
"The Path to Zero framework partners include scientists from every major lab and research team and we look at them for guidance in these matters," Vann wrote in an email.
Less than one case per 100,000 counts as "green" or "on-track for containment" with testing and tracing. One to nine cases per 100,000 people, the yellow risk category, is consistent with "Community Spread." Above that is the orange category for 10 to 24 cases, known as "Accelerated Community Spread." At 25 or more daily new cases per 100,000 people a community passes into the "red" risk category, past the "Tipping Point" for uncontrolled spread.
Vann's recommendation to the schools is for the new case count to go no higher than the yellow risk level.
"We do have a little bit to go," she said of the progress the county needs to make on that front. "We are already in an area of slowing down the community spread, so I don’t think we are that far from moving from majority orange to majority yellow."
Along with case counts, Vann recommended the school district look at the percent of tests coming back positive.
She said health officials have learned that countries having success in controlling or managing the coronavirus has seemed to correlate with having positive test rates under 5%.
A low rate of positive tests says one of two things, Vann said. It either reflects a lower rate of cases in the community, which is obviously good, or it reflects a higher rate of testing, which can help the community better trace and mitigate spread, including by warning people who have come into contact with someone who tested positive.
She said the county does not expect to change its testing goals, which have been to test about 9,000 people per week or about 36,000 per month. The county has recently been testing about 8,000 people per week, according to a chart she provided.
At the beginning of the pandemic, when the county was doing fewer tests, positivity rates swung widely. Over the course of the summer there have been some fluctuations, but the county has seen a general downward trend from around 10% positivity toward 5%. For the first couple of weeks in August, weekly rates hovered around 5% before increasing slightly in the third week.
Vann said the county sees about a three-to-five-day wait for commercial lab test results, though the hospitals can often get results back somewhat faster. That's considerably better than where the county was a month ago, with test results taking about seven to 10 days, she said. Some people were done with their isolation periods before their test results came back.
"We know that was a huge challenge," she said.
At Thursday's meeting, school board members are set to vote on the proposed metrics for returning to in-person classes, as well as a phased reentry plan.
Board members have raised some concerns about the phased reentry plan, specifically, the superintendent's desire to postpone the return of high school students until at least the beginning of second semester.
Vann said she advised the schools to adopt a phased plan and shared information to support the superintendent's decision making about those phases, including data showing much higher numbers of recent COVID-19 cases among 17- and 18-year-olds in the county than among younger children. She did not specifically propose dates for the grades to return.
Vann recommended that once classes resume, the district not close entirely again. The district should only close individual schools when needed if a COVID-19 case comes up, given other potential downsides to children from remaining out of school. The American Academy of Pediatrics has said prolonged periods of school closure makes it more difficult for schools to address challenges students are facing, from learning gaps to experiences of abuse or suicidal thoughts.
The district will reopen in a good position if it waits to meet the indicators health officials have recommended, Vann said.
"That means that at that point our community is in a better place and is less likely to have cases in the schools or to have to close the schools," she said.
Board member Patrick Tillman has been vocal about wanting to get students back in school as soon as possible. He was one of three board members who supported a substitute motion in late July that called for five weeks of remote learning to start the school year instead of nine weeks.
Still, Tillman said, based on the indicators as they were presented at the last meeting, he expected to support the proposed indicators to reopen schools.
If it had been up to him, Tillman said, he might have made hospitalizations a primary rather than secondary indicator, and might have set the positive test criteria at something like less than 7.5% rather than less than 5%. But he also acknowledged he is not a doctor, said he supports in general the idea of using COVID-19 indicators as criteria for whether to reopen school, and felt like it would not be useful for him to nitpick in his decision, as far as the indicators go.
From the trends in the local COVID-19 data he sees, Tillman said he was optimistic about the district being able to start a return to school soon, even with those criteria in place.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.