Guilford County likely will need to do a bit better with COVID-19 in order for schools to reopen under current proposal

Vann's recommendation to the schools is for the new case count to go no higher than the yellow risk level.

"We do have a little bit to go," she said of the progress the county needs to make on that front. "We are already in an area of slowing down the community spread, so I don’t think we are that far from moving from majority orange to majority yellow."

Along with case counts, Vann recommended the school district look at the percent of tests coming back positive.

She said health officials have learned that countries having success in controlling or managing the coronavirus has seemed to correlate with having positive test rates under 5%.

A low rate of positive tests says one of two things, Vann said. It either reflects a lower rate of cases in the community, which is obviously good, or it reflects a higher rate of testing, which can help the community better trace and mitigate spread, including by warning people who have come into contact with someone who tested positive.

She said the county does not expect to change its testing goals, which have been to test about 9,000 people per week or about 36,000 per month. The county has recently been testing about 8,000 people per week, according to a chart she provided.