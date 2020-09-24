Guilford County school board OKs phased plan for return to school, possibly by the end of October for elementary and middle schools

GREENSBORO — Most Guilford County Schools students could be back in school by the end of October, but local progress will have to be made on the fight against COVID-19 for that to occur. High school students will wait until Jan. 20 at the earliest.
Guilford County Board of Education members approved criteria for a return to school and a phased plan for reentry to school for students, as proposed by Superintendent Sharon Contreras on a 5 to 4 vote at their board meeting Thursday night. Some board members opposing it wanted more stringent requirements.
To consider whether to return to school, administrators will consider case numbers, COVID-19 test positivity rates and the district's ability to implement strategies to combat coronavirus spread, like mask wearing and social distancing, as its primary indicators.
For secondary indicators, they will look for a downward 14-day trend in hospitalization rates in Guilford County for COVID-19, as well as the available capacity of local intensive care units.
Regarding positivity rate, the district will look for the daily percent of positive COVID-19 tests in the county to be under 5% for 14 days.
That's the same as Contreras proposed at the last school board meeting. While some school board members asked questions and advocated for using a 3% positivity rate, as proposed by the Guilford County Association of Educators, they ultimately opted to approve the indicators as the superintendent proposed.
The district also will look at the number of new cases during a period of time. They want to be in the "yellow" category or higher in both the Harvard University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk models for case incidence per 100,000 people, Guilford County Health Director Iulia Vann said, not in the riskier orange or red categories.
The administration decided separately to allow pre-K to begin on a voluntary basis on Sept. 29 and kindergarten on a voluntary basis on Oct. 5. The reopening of other in-person classes could begin Oct. 20.
If the COVID-19 criteria allow, students in pre-K through second grade could attend Monday through Friday that week, and sixth graders could attend school in-person two days per week, with half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays.
The idea, Contreras said, is to give the elementary and middle schools a chance to practice their new social distancing protocols with their youngest students.
At the elementary schools, teaching assistants, including some former after-school care teachers, would play a critical role, allowing teachers to split their classrooms up to better accommodate social distancing. In instances when their classes are split across two classrooms, teachers could alternate the groups of students with whom they are working, while teaching assistants supervise the other group.
Separate schools for students with special needs open for full days Monday through Friday starting on that Oct. 20. Other vulnerable students, including some with disabilities, those in the first year of language acquisition, students in foster care, those with multiple risk factors and homeless students could also return that day.
They would then look to bring back grades 3-5 and 7-8 on Oct. 26, with seventh and eighth graders also attending two days per week, just like the sixth graders.
Three schools that serve both elementary and middle grades — The Academy at Lincoln, Allen Jay Prep and Johnson Street Global Studies — will follow the elementary guidance and return to school five days per week. Buildings will undergo deep cleaning every Friday evening.
Once they return for regular classes, most high school students would attend two days per week, half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays.
Bell schedules will be adjusted slightly at all three levels to allow time for bus travel. The elementary school day will be from 7:35 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.; the middle school day will be from 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.; and the high school day will be from 9:35 a.m. to 4:25 p.m.
