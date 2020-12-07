Guilford County school officials hope new test will assess students' skill levels after months of remote learning because of pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We want to really focus so that no time is wasted on skills they already know, skills that aren’t critical for moving on the next topic, or the next grade level, or for graduation," she said.

She also said that the district plans use tutors, potentially college students, on a contract basis to work with those who need the most help catching up.

Students in kindergarten through second grade are set to take the test this week. It's computerized and expected to take between 20 minutes and an hour per child. The MAP test is adaptive, meaning that whether a student gets a question wrong or right helps determine the next question they see. This helps diagnose the student's exact level of skill and knowledge on various points.

The district is requesting, though ultimately not requiring, that parents allow their students to take the test in person. Students in K-2 who are learning in person will take it during their regular classes. However, parents whose K-2 students are learning remotely have been asked to sign up for a time to bring their students by school for the tests. Students under remote learning will take the test in classrooms with no more than 3 students present, Contreras said.