Guilford County school officials hope new test will assess students' skill levels after months of remote learning because of pandemic

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is starting a major push to assess students' academic skills this week, following months of mostly remote learning.
Students in kindergarten through 10th grade are set to take the Northwest Evaluation Association's Measure of Academic Progress test. Millions of students across the country have already taken it.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Guilford County Schools is choosing to participate so that teachers, parents and students can get a better idea of what skills or concepts students have mastered and where they have deficiencies.
The results will not, she said, count toward students' grades, nor is the district planning to hold students back a grade based on what they did or did not learn during the pandemic.
Contreras said it does tie in with an effort they've started to narrow the curriculum to key concepts. That could mean students exploring the most important lessons through projects or other reinforcement and allowing teachers to skip some of the points they might normally have taught. Students still in remote learning could potentially spend more time working independently and less time watching lessons from teachers.
Contreras said that the realities of remote learning are forcing the district to look at emphasizing depth over breadth, but that doing so makes sense regardless.
"We want to really focus so that no time is wasted on skills they already know, skills that aren’t critical for moving on the next topic, or the next grade level, or for graduation," she said.
She also said that the district plans use tutors, potentially college students, on a contract basis to work with those who need the most help catching up.
Students in kindergarten through second grade are set to take the test this week. It's computerized and expected to take between 20 minutes and an hour per child. The MAP test is adaptive, meaning that whether a student gets a question wrong or right helps determine the next question they see. This helps diagnose the student's exact level of skill and knowledge on various points.
The district is requesting, though ultimately not requiring, that parents allow their students to take the test in person. Students in K-2 who are learning in person will take it during their regular classes. However, parents whose K-2 students are learning remotely have been asked to sign up for a time to bring their students by school for the tests. Students under remote learning will take the test in classrooms with no more than 3 students present, Contreras said.
Older grades will wait till they return to school in January to take the test, but students in those grades who are learning remotely also will be asked, though not required to come in.
Though it's possible to take the test remotely, Contreras said the district is concerned that students might look up answers or get help from family members if they test at home. This would defeat the purpose of finding out what the students can do on their own.
Separately, the state of North Carolina also is requiring high school students with block or semester-based course schedules to take first semester end of course exams in person. Early and Middle College students, who are all learning remotely at this point, are set to take the test in December. All others would take the test the second week of January, according to Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley. Other high school students on block schedules would take the end of course tests the second week in January.
