Guilford County Schools again holds back on bringing back more grades to in-person classes

Most students have been learning remotely since the end of last school year, when the first cases of COVID-19 in the state were reported in March. The district put together a phased reentry plan that was based on meeting certain health metrics related to the coronavirus. On Sept. 29, the district welcomed its first students for in-person classes since the spring when pre-K students began half-day classes on a voluntary basis. The next week, kindergarten students started half-day classes, also on a voluntary basis.

The district said Friday it will continue serving pre-K and kindergarten students on a voluntary basis, while other students will continue learning online.

Guilford County Schools said Friday it also has joined the ABC Collaborative, which the district said is a scientific analysis board associated with the Duke University School of Medicine and Clinical Research Institute that advises several North Carolina school systems on their reopening plans.

“These are difficult decisions with serious consequences," Superintendent Sharon Contreras said in the release. "We need to make sure we have access to additional experts and the best information possible. Having such access will benefit our decision-making greatly."