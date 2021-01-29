Guilford County Schools' choice fair goes virtual this year

If there's more demand than seats available there may be a lottery or competitive application process for spots.

The Guilford County Schools Choice Showcase does not include charter schools, another form of public school in Guilford County, because charter schools are not part of the school district.

Due to the pandemic, the district is mostly holding its magnet school and choice programs for next year steady, however, there are a few new options for families looking at high schools to consider.

The career and technical education academies that Guilford County Schools opened at high schools in 2019-20 are offering some new "career pathways" for students next year. Those pathways are course sequences students can take to focus on a specific career.

So, for example, The Academy at Smith Academy of Biomedical Technology and Specialized Health Sciences is offering three career pathways for next year: pharmacy, mental health, and biomedical technology.

Parents can find the virtual showcase at www.gcsnc.com, including a full schedule of live events. Live sessions will be recorded and available for families to watch later as well.

The window to apply for magnet and choice programs is open through March 3.