Guilford County Schools' choice fair goes virtual this year

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools' annual showcase of school options will be a weeklong virtual event this year.
The "GCS Choice Showcase" usually takes place at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center and draws an average of 6,000 people.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district instead chose to offer parents the chance to meet online with school leaders and staff over five days, starting Monday. There will also be info sessions for parents held at noon each day with district departments such as transportation, school nutrition and student services.
Each magnet school or choice program in the district will hold six, 30-minute sessions. Elementary school sessions will take place on Monday and Tuesday, middle school sessions will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, and high school sessions will take place on Thursday and Friday.
Basically, a magnet school is a district school that offers at least some of its seats for students who live outside of the immediate geographic area around the school. Each magnet school or choice program within a school typically has something unique to help draw students. It could be a theme, such as languages or science, or an approach, such as Montessori.
If there's more demand than seats available there may be a lottery or competitive application process for spots.
The Guilford County Schools Choice Showcase does not include charter schools, another form of public school in Guilford County, because charter schools are not part of the school district.
Due to the pandemic, the district is mostly holding its magnet school and choice programs for next year steady, however, there are a few new options for families looking at high schools to consider.
The career and technical education academies that Guilford County Schools opened at high schools in 2019-20 are offering some new "career pathways" for students next year. Those pathways are course sequences students can take to focus on a specific career.
So, for example, The Academy at Smith Academy of Biomedical Technology and Specialized Health Sciences is offering three career pathways for next year: pharmacy, mental health, and biomedical technology.
Parents can find the virtual showcase at www.gcsnc.com, including a full schedule of live events. Live sessions will be recorded and available for families to watch later as well.
The window to apply for magnet and choice programs is open through March 3.
