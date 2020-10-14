Guilford County Schools delays return of grades 3-8, pre-K through 2 will return as scheduled, with extra remote choice for parents

When could students return?

Here's a look at the district's amended timeline for returning students to in-person instruction. Each step of proposed reentry would depend on the district's review of county COVID-19 metrics:

Tuesday: Confirmed return. First and second graders join pre-K and kindergarten at school. The pre-K and kindergarten school days increase from half time to full time.

Oct. 30: School leaders expect to make an announcement on whether to go forward with school reentry for the next group of students.

Nov. 4 or 5: Possible return. Students in grades 3-5, students at the district’s four schools for students with special needs, and high school seniors who must complete requirements for the certified nursing assistant credential prior to graduation in the spring.

Nov. 5: Expected announcement on whether to go forward with school reentry for the next group of students.

Nov. 12: Possible return. Middle school students and some vulnerable student populations in grades 9-12. Middle school students could return on a staggered, A/B schedule for two days of in-person learning and three days of remote learning. High School students who are homeless, in foster care, in the first two years of learning English or who have disabilities and are served in a self-contained classroom could return four days per week, with remote learning on Wednesdays.

Nov. 25-27: vacation.

Nov. 30-Dec. 4: All students and staff work and learn remotely as a temporary precaution aimed at limiting possible COVID-19 spread after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Jan. 20: Possible return. High school students could return on a A/B schedule.