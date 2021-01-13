Guilford County Schools delays sending middle and high school students to in-person classes this month; looks at rapid COVID-19 testing

The district is finding that students are adjusting "quite well" to the requirement that they wear masks, Carr said, despite initial concerns that it might be difficult to get the students to do so.

More than 20,000 students in Guilford County Schools have returned to in-person classes this school year, school administrators said Tuesday night.

That includes many pre-K through fifth grade students, as well as some older students with various special needs. Those students will continue with their in-person classes and are not covered by the vote.

Carr shared that 73.5% of K-5 students are currently learning in-person and that 70.2% of middle school students have had their families indicate a preference for them to return to school. High schools are still gathering data from families.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras was absent from Tuesday's meeting to deal with an emergency, Carr said.

"I think we also should keep our superintendent in prayer, and her family," Bellamy-Small said in her comments at the end of the meeting. "Because, you know, she has a family too. So we need to be sensitive to the fact that all of us are going to perhaps have to step away at some point in time because of our own personal needs or needs of our families."

