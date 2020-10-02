Guilford County Schools' elementary and middle school learning centers set to close after Oct. 9

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools announced today that it is set to close its elementary and middle school learning centers after Oct. 9.

The move comes as the district prepares for the possibility of returning most elementary and middle school students to in-person classes later this month. That return hinges on the county meeting COVID-19 health metrics that were approved by the Guilford County Board of Education, school district leaders have said previously.

They are closing the centers in order to better prepare schools to receive students for classes, the district said Friday in a news release. It is also closing its Saturday-only internet hubs after Oct. 10.

Both the weekday learning centers and the Saturday internet hubs offered an opportunity for students to use school internet to do online learning and complete assignments.

The district expects to continue running the high school learning centers and even expand them to more high school campuses. Most high school classes are not expected to resume in-person instruction until Jan. 20 at the earliest.

