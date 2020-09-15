Guilford County Schools extends deadline for virtual academies

GREENSBORO — Students now have until 5 p.m. Sept. 25 to sign up for Guilford County Schools' virtual academies.
The deadline had been today.
In a news release, the district said the move would allow families the option to register after the Sept. 24 school board meeting. The Board of Education is expected to vote at that meeting on Superintendent Sharon Contreras' proposals for criteria for reopening schools as well as a phased reentry plan for doing so.
Students may register for the Guilford eLearning Virtual Academy (K-5) and Guilford eLearning University Prep (6-8) at https://gcsnc.schoolmint.net/.
