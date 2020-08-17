Kevin Cannon (left) helps his daughter, McKenzie, 9, with an assignment while she puts her hands on her head in frustration during her first day of online learning at their home in McLeansville on Monday.
A Monday morning glitch in the NCEdCloud portal from vendor Identity Automation temporarily blocked many students and teachers across the state from getting at the online materials and tools they needed to begin their school year. The company said service was restored later that morning.
"Patience: why will everyone need so much of it?" mused Sharon Contreras, the district's superintendent, at a news conference later in the day. "Because this is a year like no other in this nation's history."
Guilford County Schools started out its school year Monday in a way it never has: with students at their homes and child care facilities learning online, away from their teachers and each other because of the coronavirus threat.
The school board voted late last month to hold remote instruction for at least the first nine weeks of school, with plans to consider reopening buildings to students after Oct. 20.
Teachers and students already are familiar with remote learning from the months spent apart this past spring after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper closed schools in March as the pandemic first spread across the country.
But the district is trying to amp up its instruction in new ways this fall.
Cannon said many of his children's assignments in the spring consisted of completing work in their workbooks and then taking pictures to send to their teachers, or copying the workbook answers into the Canvas learning system.
On Monday, once they were both logged in, Cannon's son, Micah, and his daughter, McKenzie, were working through tutorials for the online learning tool NearPod. Micah also participated in a meet-and-greet with his teachers and a few classmates, also sitting at their kitchen tables.
Also, this fall, schools across the state are giving grades and taking attendance. Contreras stressed Monday that the district plans to hold students accountable for attendance based on weekly completion of learning rather than daily logins.
She said the district has heard from many parents who say it is impossible for them to supervise their children's learning during the week — while they are working — and must do it together on weekends. Contreras also said she is asking staff to record live instruction, allowing students who miss the live lessons to play them later.
McKenzie said she would have liked a live meet-and-greet on the first day so she could have learned new things about fourth grade and about how her teachers had been doing over the summer.
She enjoyed working through a lesson about the number of sides that shapes have in the NearPod tutorial. But she was a little frustrated with another lesson where she had to type out long answers to questions about the meaning of responsibility.
Cannon spent a good chunk of his morning going back and forth between his children to help with their lessons. For parents, he said, learning all the applications and online systems the children are using represents a next level of challenge.
"It's kind of like a first day of school for all of us," he said.
