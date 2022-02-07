 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guilford County Schools on two-hour delay Tuesday morning
Guilford County Schools on two-hour delay Tuesday morning

GREENSBORO — Because of potentially hazardous road conditions on Tuesday morning, including the potential for black ice, Guilford County Schools and its central offices will operate on a two-hour delay, the district announced Monday night.

Administrators and essential personnel should work with their supervisors to report to work safely at the regular time, the district said in a news release.

Employees may contact their managers and refer to Policy AFC and AFC-P for additional guidance.

