GREENSBORO — Even with online learning scheduled for at least the first nine weeks of school, Guilford County Schools isn't planning to keep its buildings empty.
Thirteen schools will host on-site learning centers meant to allow nearby students free access to school internet, Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced during Tuesday night's Guilford County Board of Education meeting. Contreras also took questions from the school board about plans to bring teachers back into the buildings to work during remote learning. Some teachers, including leaders with the Guilford County Association of Educators, have raised concerns about that requirement.
The district is starting the year with remote instruction because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, which forced schools to switch to distance learning at the end of last school year. Classes start for most schools on Monday.
Contreras said they will be running the learning centers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays starting Aug. 31. She said they are locating the centers inside schools in areas or near communities where more than two-thirds of households are without broadband connectivity. That includes both some urban and rural areas.
She listed the following schools as host sites for the centers: Cone, McLeansville, Reedy Fork, Parkview, Sedalia, Washington and Wiley elementaries; Eastern, Jackson and Southeast middle schools and Andrews, Northeast and Southwest high schools.
There will be no fee for the service, Contreras said, however, they do not have funding to offer transportation. They plan to share more details about the student registration process next week. She stressed the learning centers are not planned to be in-person instruction, but a place for students to do their online work with school technology and internet.
"This is about providing internet access in a safe and secure environment to help bridge the technology gap in our communities while observing all health and safety protocols," she said.
Contreras also confirmed the district is asking teachers to work from the school buildings rather than from home. She said they are allowing teachers to bring their school-age children in to work with them if they need to do so.
She said teachers who have special circumstances for wanting to work from home should ask their principal. Contreras said that, as far as she knows, all the teachers who have sought permission not to come in due to special circumstances in their lives have been granted that permission, with the exception of one teacher who wanted to work during a vacation trip.
Some board members said they had been hearing from teachers who were confused or concerned about this point. Board member Linda Welborn asked for school administrators to explain the reasoning for asking the teachers to work from the buildings.
Contreras said it is part of an attempt to increase the quality of instruction for students.
"I think the parents have a higher standard for what’s going to happen now," she said.
Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley said they want teachers to use in-school technology and work with on-site technology support staff when problems arise. They also want teachers to access student records, plan together and support each other. She and Contreras said they expected teachers would be asked to work from school for something like four or four and a half hours per day, while the rest of their day could be worked offsite. They also said those on-site hours could vary based on the teacher, school, and trainings needed.
In an email update on Tuesday, GCAE raised its own concerns about requiring teachers to report back to schools. In an Aug. 8 letter to Contreras, the group pointed out that North Carolina is strongly encouraging businesses to allow employees to telework due to the pandemic and that employees could be put at risk of catching COVID-19 due to poor ventilation in buildings or co-workers flouting mask-wearing requirements.
It told its members that if they were not granted their requests to work remotely they should immediately reach out to N.C. Association of Educators legal team and request a director to meet with them and their principal to resolve the issue.
Board member Darlene Garrett said teachers were at one point told they could work from home if they wanted and so may be unprepared for this.
"I think its unfair that we told them that we can work from home and they can't," she said. "I think we should be good for our word and allow them that option."
Board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small asked whether the district's older school buildings are ready to host people for this school year, whether that be teachers or others.
School administrators said county commissioners have said they could use up to $5 million of the $10 million the commissioners previously set aside for school security for pandemic reopening needs. They said they plan to request to use some of that money for window repair and replacement, to better let in fresh air, as well as repairs to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.
