Guilford County Schools pre-K students pioneer district's return to in-person classes

GREENSBORO — As they walked over a footbridge just across from Foust Elementary School, Thomas and Yani McCargo and their son Emorie were nervous.

Thomas and Yani worried about COVID-19 and the possibility of an outbreak at school. Emorie wasn't grasping why he had to face his first day without his older brother, who also is a Foust student.

On Tuesday, pre-kindergarten students like Emorie entered classrooms for the first time since school started. It was a new beginning for them, and also for Guilford County Schools, which has offered all classes remotely since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras gave pre-K and kindergarten families the choice to send their children back for half-day classes before other grade levels return. At last week's Guilford County Board of Education meeting, she said about 45% of pre-K students and about 55% of kindergarten students were expected to return for half-day classes.

In-person kindergarten classes are expected to begin on Oct. 5. Other elementary and middle school grades will wait until late October at the earliest. Most high school students aren't expected to return until Jan. 20 or later.