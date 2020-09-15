Guilford County Schools pushing forward with Saturday internet hubs, despite just 51 students showing up

GREENSBORO — Only 51 students took advantage of one of the 60 Saturday internet hubs that debuted over the weekend, Guilford County Schools officials said Tuesday.

Despite the low turnout, the district still plans to offer the service, at least through this weekend. The internet hubs are among several efforts by the district to connect students who started the school year working remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

These schools are offering free internet and snacks for students and their families from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. No advance registration is required, but students in grades K-5 must be accompanied by a parent. Older students can come alone but must show a student ID or schedule.

Chief of Schools Tony Watlington said Tuesday the district continues to feel an obligation to do whatever it can to get students and families access to internet and other help, and that they got a great response from the families that did take advantage on the first Saturday of the service.

They also see this as a way of connecting with families that may not yet have enrolled their children.

As of a week ago Tuesday, the district had 69,613 students enrolled across all grades, including pre-K. That's down from about 73,000 last academic year.