Guilford County Schools' reopening will remain on pause for at least another week
top story

Guilford County Schools' reopening will remain on pause for at least another week

Kindergarten (copy)

Jesse Wharton Elementary kindergarten teacher Anita Leggett helps Ava Faircloth with a math assignment at the school in Greensboro on Oct. 5. While preK and kindergarten students have been allowed back for half-day classes, other students will have to wait a little longer before starting in-person classes as Guilford County Schools said Friday the county has not met the metrics for COVID-19 the school and health officials want to see. 

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — The next phase of reopening has been delayed again in Guilford County Schools as the county struggles with COVID-19.

The plan remains on pause for at least another week, Superintendent Sharon Contreras and Guilford County Board of Education Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene announced Friday.

Most students have been learning from home since the school year started in August in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. 

“The superintendent was directed by the school board to meet regularly with public health officials to review the data, discuss COVID-19 research and consider the best ways to help prevent spread of COVID-19 in schools,” Hayes-Greene said Friday afternoon in a news release. “Thus far, the health metrics approved by the Board of Education have not been met.”

This is the third time in two weeks the district has delayed the return of first and second grade students due to unfavorable local COVID-19 statistics.

In the news release, Contreras said she does not want to continue the week-to-week uncertainty for families and plans to ask the board at its Nov. 10 meeting to decide whether to continue to try to reopen schools before winter break or wait until January. 

She said her recommendation will be to change the health metrics being used for reentry, "in light of the growing body of research on COVID-19 transmission in schools and consideration of the impact on students’ academic and social outcomes and emotional well-being."

That research indicates that children age 10 and under are at less risk of transmitting the virus to each other or to adults, and that having schools in session does not appear to increase community spread as feared, school officials said in the release.

Contreras looks to recommend a phased-in reopening — as early as Nov. 12 — for first through second grade students, as well as students with special needs in 91 self-contained classrooms and the district's four public separate schools dedicated to students with special needs.

So far this school year, only pre-K and kindergarten students have had the opportunity to choose in-person instruction. Pre-K students began half-day classes Sept. 29 on a voluntary basis with kindergarten students following on Oct. 5 with half-day classes also on a voluntary basis.

So far, there's been one student case of COVID-19 and 103 cases among staff since June, according to the district's data dashboard, which tracks infections among those who are present in the buildings. 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Friday's COVID-19 update

Number of N.C. cases: There were 2,809 new cases for a cumulative total is 271,830, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 38,247 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 6.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: State health data shows 189 new cases and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 11,770, with 209 deaths.

N.C. deaths: In all, 4,332 state residents have died. That's 49 more than previously reported.

N.C. hospitalizations: With 96% of hospitals reporting, 1,196 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to the latest state data. That's 15 more than on Wednesday.

