Guilford County Schools' reopening will remain on pause for at least another week

She said her recommendation will be to change the health metrics being used for reentry, "in light of the growing body of research on COVID-19 transmission in schools and consideration of the impact on students’ academic and social outcomes and emotional well-being."

That research indicates that children age 10 and under are at less risk of transmitting the virus to each other or to adults, and that having schools in session does not appear to increase community spread as feared, school officials said in the release.

Contreras looks to recommend a phased-in reopening — as early as Nov. 12 — for first through second grade students, as well as students with special needs in 91 self-contained classrooms and the district's four public separate schools dedicated to students with special needs.

So far this school year, only pre-K and kindergarten students have had the opportunity to choose in-person instruction. Pre-K students began half-day classes Sept. 29 on a voluntary basis with kindergarten students following on Oct. 5 with half-day classes also on a voluntary basis.

So far, there's been one student case of COVID-19 and 103 cases among staff since June, according to the district's data dashboard, which tracks infections among those who are present in the buildings.

