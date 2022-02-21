Guilford County Schools scraps mask mandate and athlete testing requirement

According to the CDC, pool testing involves combining parts of samples from a group and testing the pool all together. If the pool tests positive, individual samples can be retested to determine who has the coronavirus.

The testing requirements ends immediately and the new process will begin in the coming weeks, according to a news release from the district following the vote.

Members of the school board have spent hours debating and discussing the mask mandate in the last several months, but Monday’s specially called meeting was over in minutes with almost no discussion.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras recommended to drop the mask mandate and COVID-19 testing changes, according to information provided with Monday’s meeting agenda. In a memo to the school board about her recommendation, Contreras cited data from Guilford County’s health department that showed a dramatic drop in cases during the last 30 days.

According to county data, there were 1,669 new cases in mid-January as the state and nation were in the throes of another surge, this one brought by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.