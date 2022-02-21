Guilford County Schools scraps mask mandate and athlete testing requirement

GREENSBORO — Students and staff in Guilford County Schools can now choose whether or not they want to wear masks.
In a quick, virtual meeting on Monday, the Guilford County Board of Education scrapped the district’s controversial mask mandate. The board also voted to allow volunteers and visitors back in school buildings and to reopen board meetings to the public.
Both passed by an 8-1 vote, with board member T. Dianne-Bellamy Small in opposition.
The school board’s action came on the heels of a similar decision the Guilford County Board of Commissioners made last week.
In fact, across the state, many school boards and elected bodies have either abandoned mask mandates or are discussing the possibility, motivated by a steep decline of COVID-19 cases.
Because of requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, students still have to wear masks on school buses and other forms of public transportation.
Separately, the board also voted on Monday night to end COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated student-athletes and coaches. Instead, the district plans to offer “voluntary, weekly pool testing for all students and staff who participate in athletic and high-risk extracurricular activities as a mitigation strategy.”
According to the CDC, pool testing involves combining parts of samples from a group and testing the pool all together. If the pool tests positive, individual samples can be retested to determine who has the coronavirus.
The testing requirements ends immediately and the new process will begin in the coming weeks, according to a news release from the district following the vote.
Members of the school board have spent hours debating and discussing the mask mandate in the last several months, but Monday’s specially called meeting was over in minutes with almost no discussion.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras recommended to drop the mask mandate and COVID-19 testing changes, according to information provided with Monday’s meeting agenda. In a memo to the school board about her recommendation, Contreras cited data from Guilford County’s health department that showed a dramatic drop in cases during the last 30 days.
According to county data, there were 1,669 new cases in mid-January as the state and nation were in the throes of another surge, this one brought by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
As of last Friday — the most recent data available — that number was 42.